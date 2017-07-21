$50,000 still needed to complete project on blighted site

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

With approval from the Department of Natural Resources to proceed with development of a park on a blighted piece of property adjacent to B.J. Wentker’s restaurant, Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty has issued a plea for cash donations to put the project over the top.

Hefty said recently that an additional $50,000 needs to be raised to pay for items such as installation of paver bricks, and the purchase of concrete benches and decorative trees.

Hefty and the city have partnered with local Boy Scout Tommy Martin, who proposed developing a park on the site as an Eagle Scout project after growing tired of seeing the eyesore.

Hefty has succeeded in securing in-kind donations for project design, grading and soil preparation, paver bricks for the walkways and a large ornamental tree and 12-foot wide planter.

She estimated the project cost to be $180,000 to $200,000 with much of the amount covered by the in-kind donations.

“Our community responded and now we are moving forward,” she said, “…(but) $50,000 is still needed to finish this project entirely.”

Hefty said she plans to issue a plea to community service groups, charitable funds and individuals to help close the gap. She said options might be available for individual to purchase trees as a memorial to family members and others.

Those interested in helping are asked to call Hefty at City Hall, (262) 342-1161.

“This project has shown that a community working together can do amazing things,” she said.

A Scout’s story

Hefty said many of those assisting with the project embraced the Martin’s perseverance to complete the project in spite of his father’s death last winter.

The City of Burlington – which received the property at 256 State Street from Racine County after the owner abandoned it and a delinquent property tax bill of nearly $100,000 –received just one proposal when seeking to have the property developed.

Instead of seeking more proposals, the City Council opted to designate the property as green space.

Last October, Martin contacted the city with his idea, but progress on the project was derailed after his father died in late 2016.

The death caused Martin to temporarily step away from the project and left Mayor Jeannie Hefty concerned.

Hefty, who reached out Martin, said the city’s involvement – which goes well beyond the scope of an average Eagle Scout project – is providing materials and support from professional contractors.

Martin, for his part, plans to raise at least $2,000 for the project and donate 100 hours of labor with help from fellow Scouts in Troop 336. Much of that work will be installing sod in the park.

The park design, donated by Rustic Road Landscaping, includes decorative trees and paver walkways with a decorative brick planter flanked by benches in the center. At the southeast corner of the park will be a sign welcoming people to downtown Burlington.

Site concerns

Hefty said the city asked the DNR to review the suitability of the site last winter and issue permission for the project to proceed.

DNR approval was sought because, as a former gas station site, it was possible soil on the property could be contaminated. Hefty said underground fuel tanks have been removed and the soil said been ruled suitable.

“Thank God they finally came through,” Hefty said of the DNR.

