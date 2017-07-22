Officials want to review finances before considering liquor license

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Members of the Burlington Common Council decided to table a decision related to issuing a full liquor license to a Waterford couple who have plans to create the city’s first duckpin bowling center.

Common Council members decided on a 7-0 vote to table the item, pending thorough financial review of Matt and Karen Allen, who seek to renovate the former Coach’s Sports Bar at 488 Milwaukee Ave. into a bowling center and pizzeria.

Since August 2011, when former property owner John Henry Pomaville died in a single-vehicle car accident, the property has been vacant.

The Allens have an offer to purchase the property, contingent on obtaining the Class B Liquor License, the last one for the City of Burlington.

Currently, the city exhausted its 11 licenses, including one bought from the Town of Spring Prairie for $12,500.

With one left, the city hoped to issue the license to a full-service restaurant, which put the Common Council in a bind at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

“Before you make your decision, this is your last liquor license,” Burlington City Administrator Carina Walters said. “Since this is our last one, we are going to have to have a very good understanding of financials.”

In a presentation before the council, Allen told members of his plan to renovate the establishment at the former Coach’s Sports Bar, where he looks to add restaurant capable of holding up to 100 people and a sports bar.

“The plan is pizzeria, subs, sandwiches – gourmet sandwiches – very nice food near downtown,” Allen said.

“It will be a place to watch the Packer game, bring the kids and some arcade games for the kids while you are watching the game,” Allen said.

Allen, who reportedly has $500,000 set aside for the project, looks to invest between $125,000 to $135,000 to upgrade the exterior of the building.

Walters, who received input from Racine County Economic Development Corporation, revealed a concern regarding finances.

Despite the concern, Allen said he believes he can secure more funds, as the couple pursues its first business venture.

License would be lost

City leaders, who purchased two reserve liquor licenses, with the first going to Gooseberries, were left with an irreversible decision, if the license was approved.

“We are not able to take the license back, unless there is a lapse in the license itself or an infraction,” Walters said.

The Allens plan to submit a thorough financial disclosure by August, when Common Council members expect to take a second look at the proposal.

A duckpin bowling ball is about a quarter of the size of a regular bowling ball, and the game features a 16-foot-long lane and smaller pins.

