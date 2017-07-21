Waterford’s annual festival runs through the weekend

Waterford’s seventh annual Balloonfest will take flight Friday through Sunday, behind Evergreen Elementary School, 817 W. Main St.

The free, family friendly festival hosts more than 20 hot air balloons that participate in competitions and launches in the morning and early evening, along with after-dark balloon glows.

For more up-in-the air fun, festivalgoers can take a helicopter or tethered balloon ride, and watch a sky diving performance to kick off the Friday and Saturday evening festivities.

Additional festival activities include: the Barnes Road Beer and Wine Garden and entertainment stage (must be 21 or older); Family Movie Night presented by TDS Telecom showing Disney-Pixar’s 2009 film, “Up,” on a giant outdoor movie screen; the Runzheimer Kids Stage; Kids Zone with games, crafts, rides and inflatables; free Zumba fitness for kids and adults; Fairytale Princesses meet and greet, Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages meet and greet; food vendors; Business Vendor Village; Arts and Crafts Market, with crafters from all over the country, and much more.

On stage

The Runzheimer Entertainment Stage will host the Rock Shop Youth Band Showcase at 4 p.m. on Friday, followed by the band Wayward at 7 p.m. Barnes Road Beer Garden and Entertainment Stage will showcase White Knuckles at 4 p.m. on Saturday and host headliner Clove at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Runzheimer Entertainment Stage will again host the Rock Shop Youth Band Showcase at noon, Waterford Alumni Jazz Band at 3 p.m., Accent on Dance at 4 p.m., Sonic Dreams at 5 p.m. and the Carboard Bachs at 7 p.m. The Barnes Road Beer Garden and Entertainment Stage will have the Spare Change Trio at noon on Saturday, Red Eye at 4 p.m. and headliner Sam Llanas, formerly of the BoDeans, at 8:30 p.m.

Donnie Dubs will perform on the Barnes Road Beer Garden and Entertainment Stage at noon on Sunday and the AARPers Bizarre at 3 p.m.

Festival hours are 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, July 21; 6:30 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 22; and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

The Arts and Crafts Market will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The Business Vendor Village will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The food vendors will server from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Beer garden hours are 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Waterford-based custom product and apparel branding company Triple Crown Products will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Waterford Balloonfest.

“We are extremely excited to have Triple Crown Products sign on as the presenting sponsor of Waterford Balloonfest,” Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce Board President Nick Borth said. “Their sponsorship will not only help elevate the event, but the community as well. We look forward to what the future holds and couldn’t be happier to partner with a quality company like Triple Crown Products.”

Triple Crown Products is the first company to sign a presenting sponsorship agreement with Waterford Balloonfest, a deal that will extend through 2019.

The company, which was started by Dennis and Janis Quernemoen in 1984 while they raised their family in Waterford has transformed from a small operation run out of the Quernemoen family home to an extremely successful business employing nearly 90 workers. Triple Crown Products is owned and operated by the Quernemoen’s four sons – Luke, Tim, Brian and Mike.

“This partnership is a home run for us,” said Luke Quernemoen, co-owner of Triple Crown Products.

“Waterford Balloonfest is located right in our backyard, and my brothers and I have always enjoyed attending the event with our families – we’ve made some great memories there,” he continued. “We are proud to sponsor an event that showcases our community and local businesses and offers unique festival experience that brings thousands of festival goers and hot air balloon enthusiasts alike from around the country to Southeast Wisconsin.”

“Triple Crown Products has roots in Waterford and it’s been amazing to watch Balloonfest grow,” Mike Quernemoen added. “We are looking forward to this year, and hopefully many more years to come sponsoring this incredible family friendly event.”’

Volunteers needed

The Chamber needs more than 100 volunteers to help make this event a success. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Kathy Robers at kathyrobers@outlook.com or stop by the Chamber office at 102 E. Main St., Waterford.

About the Chamber

The Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce is a private nonprofit membership organization comprised of more than 200 member companies and is focused on supporting the growth and improvement of our local economy. The Chamber provides opportunities to promote its members and provide educational and networking avenues to help influence their professional growth.

For more information, visit www.wateford-wi.org or follow on Facebook @WaterfordWIChamber.

