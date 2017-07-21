A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20 for a Kenosha woman charged with stealing scrap metal then fleeing from police in the Town of Yorkville.

Jennifer L. Bixby, 41, was charged July 10 in Racine County Circuit Court with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor theft as a party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a report of a theft of scrap metal from Racine Metal Fab in the Town of Yorkville at about 3:50 p.m. July 8. While en route to the scene, a lieutenant saw and began to pursue the suspect vehicle, which had scrap metal in the back, according to the complaint.

The truck, which police later learned Bixby was driving, sped away from the lieutenant reaching 103 mph in a 45-mph zone on Highway 11, according to the complaint. The truck got on northbound Interstate 94 and sped past two state troopers with a vehicle pulled over, coming within four feet of the traffic stop in the right lane, according to the complaint. Bixby ultimately stopped after a 2.6-mile chase and told police she took the scrap metal to sell to get extra money for her 7-year-old son’s birthday party that day, according to the complaint.

