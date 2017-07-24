Ethel Mary Matezevich, 87, Waterford, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2017, at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn with her loving family by her side. Ethel was born to Bernard and Catherine (nee. Schmedecker) Stark on Sept. 24, 1929, in Milwaukee. Ethel was a lifelong resident of Waterford and attended school there. She had two favorite jobs; first was waitressing, which she did for 20 years and the other was as a cashier at Sentry Food Store, also for 20 years. It was during this time that she met Frank N. Matezevich. After a long engagement they were married April 30, 1955, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford where she has been a lifelong member. Ethel loved to talk, play bingo, bowl and clean her house. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. The love she had for her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren was immeasurable. She will be missed.

Ethel is survived by three children: Sharon (Ken) Fuoss, Sandra (Thomas) Neske, and Michael Matezevich; three grandchildren: Jess, Jed, and Devin; seven great-grandchildren: Kendall, Hope, Cooper, Elliot, Cayden and Austin; and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Frank, daughter Debra, two sisters: Arlene and Edith, and two brothers: Herb and Bernard.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, from 9-10:45 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. with the burial to follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, Ethel’s family suggest memorials be made to the “American Cancer Society”.

Family would like to thank the staff of Lakeland Health Care Center and Aurora At Home Hospice for the care of their mom in her time of need.

Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

