John Leo Molumby, 87, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Aurora Memorial Hospital. John was born Nov, 7, 1929, to Raymond and Consuello (nee Felker) Molumby in Madison, S.D. His early life was spent in South Dakota; he graduated from high school in Seattle, Wash. He attended South Dakota State University earning his B.S. in Dairy Husbandry. John served his country in the Navy from 1952 thru 1955.

On June 25, 1955, he was united in marriage to Diana Tonelli in San Jose, Calif. Following their marriage, they resided in South Dakota, Ohio, California and Illinois before moving to Burlington in 1966. John was employed by Nestle as the Production Manager. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and active in the Burlington Lions Club. John enjoyed walking, repairing things, pulling his travel trailer to various states for vacations and visiting all of the Presidential Libraries. Most of all John loved spending time with his family.

John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Diana; children, Patrick (Tammy) Molumby of Burlington, Robin (Randy) Kuhn of Burlington, Daniel Molumby of Florence, S.C., Kelley (Joseph) Fanning of Burlington, Karen Molumby of Naples, Fla., Marcia (Douglas) Zboril of Fox River Grove, Ill., Jeannine (David) Griffith of Middleton, and John (Kimberly) Molumby of Muskego,; grandchildren, Brianne (Troy), Stephanie (Matt), Michael (Laurie), Eric, Kathleen, Ryan, Anna, Riley, Dylan, Kassidy, Hailey and Nate; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Ada, Leo, Vivian, Mel and Sam. He is further survived by his brothers, Bill (Dorothy) Molumby of Mitchell, S.D. and Richard (Margaret) Molumby of Ogden, Utah; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Rev. Donald James Molumby, sister-in-law, Shirley Molumby, and special aunts and uncles who were a tremendous influence on his life.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, July 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery.

The family has suggested memorials be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Mary Grade School or Catholic Central High School.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments