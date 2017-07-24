Raymond J. Tenhagen, 84, of Burlington, passed away peacefully at his home, on Sunday, July 23, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Ray was born in Burlington, on Sept. 19, 1932, to John and Clara (Richter) Tenhagen. He lived in the Burlington area his entire life and attended St. Mary Grade School, graduating from St. Mary High School. On July 7, 1956, he was united in marriage to Gloria Schuerman and together they were blessed with 61 years of marriage. In 1957, they moved to the family farm where they have resided since. Ray was a second generation farmer. Although farming was hard work, Ray enjoyed what he did. He loved the land, the cows, watching the crops grow, and the simplicity of farm life. Strong in his faith, he was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He was active with the Knights of Columbus, enjoyed playing cards, relaxing with an Old Fashioned and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, especially the Brewers and Packers.

Ray is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Deb (Jim) Butler, Dianne Wiemer, Darlene (Joe) Smith, Doreen (Mark) Vande Velde and Denise (Dan) Busse; grandchildren, Jamie, Steve, Kimberly, Timmy, Brett, Luke, Ashley, Ben, Andrew, Stephanie, Hayley and Courtney; great grandchildren, Jack, Evie, Fernando, Miguel, Juliza, Matilda, Charlie, Henry, Emma, Lily and Joey. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law, Betty Remer, Jetty Schuerman, Ruth Schuerman, and Pearl Schuerman; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Tenhagen; sisters, Rosemary Roanhaus, Katherine Schmidt and Lucille Lois; granddaughter, Katie Butler and many brothers and sisters-in-law.

A special thank you to Aurora At Home Hospice, especially Beth Derks, and all the medical staff and caregivers.

Mass of Christian Burial for Ray will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, July 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

