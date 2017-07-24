Blanche Klaehn, 93, of Burlington, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Pine Brook Pointe.

Born in Elkhorn on Sept. 8, 1923, she was the daughter of Walter and Bernice (nee Travis) Lasch. She spent her early life in Elkhorn where she graduated from Elkhorn High School. On March 6, 1946, in Elkhorn, she was united in marriage to Marvin Klaehn. They made their home in Burlington where they raised their family. Marvin preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 1992.

Blanche was a homemaker and a member of Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ. Her love of baking was proven by the many pies, cakes and cookies she shared over the years. Blanche enjoyed painting in her retirement years, and was a life-long avid card player. She loved spending time with her family and was a beloved grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Don (Julie) Klaehn of Burlington, Bev (Richard) Thorn of Castle Rock, Colo., and Polly (Mark) Schluter-Punzel of Janesville; grandchildren, Derek (Jan) Klaehn, Krista (Chris) Klaehn-Bowman, Trisha (Mike) Ryan, Ryan (Ashley) Keith and Leslie Keith and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Keith, and two sisters.

The family would like to thank the staff of Pine Brook Pointe and Serenity Hospice for all the care and love they gave.

A Memorial Service for Blanche will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ. Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. at church.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family. Well-wishers can visitwww.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

