James R. Pfeiffer, 72, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 14, 2017, at his home.

Born in Burlington on March 8, 1945, he was the son of Clarence and Alice (nee Ketterhagen) Pfeiffer. Jim has been a lifelong resident of Burlington where he attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from Burlington High School. He furthered his education by obtaining a Bachelors Degree in Teaching from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He taught with the Milwaukee Public School System in middle and high school.

Jim loved teaching. He loved being able to help his students. He enjoyed watching basketball and football, going to concerts and enjoyed a wide variety of different types of music.

He is survived by his siblings, Kenneth (Helen) Pfeiffer of Neillsville, Lorna (Kenneth) Kerkman of Burlington, Deanna Frank of Janesville and sister-in-law, Roberta Pfeiffer of Kenosha. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; brother, Charles A. Pfeiffer; brother-in-law, Otto K. Frank Jr., many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services for Jim will be private.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments