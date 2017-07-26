Just two years after it was refinished, the Burlington Area School District has been forced to approve an emergency appropriation of more than $47,000 to repair the gymnasium floor at Burlington High School.

Sections of the finish coat are coming off the floor, presenting a hazard for students and others who compete and practice on the floor, according to Superintendent Peter Smet. (See the video posted below illustrating the problems with the floor.)

The district had reached an agreement with it’s contractor and the maker of the floor-sealing product to refinish the surface to eliminate the problem, but the manufacturer recently pulled out of the plan.

That, according to Smet, forced the School Board to approve spending the money to fix the floor so it will be ready for the start of fall sports practices. The district’s legal counsel has already filed a claim to recover the cost from the manufacturer and installer.

See the July 27 print edition of the Burlington Standard Press for the full story.

Video: Burlington High School Principal Eric Burling demonstrates the problems with the gymnasium floor coating at the school (courtesy of Burlington Area School District).

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments