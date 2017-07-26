Samaritan’s Purse, other groups provide supplies, comfort

By Mike Ramczyk

Deborah Cooper, a representative from Samaritan’s Purse, said cleanup crews worked July 19 with flood victims on Maryland and Fox streets in Burlington.

And on Wednesday, two weeks after a record flood ravaged the area, crews were still coming to homes in Burlington and other communities in the tri-county area to spray for mold and set up other cleaning services.

While the organization drove up from Charlotte, only eight of the 22 volunteers were from out of state.

Last week on day one, 14 people were local volunteers from the area, and Cooper said they want more volunteers.

“We have a kitchen trailer and shower trailer for overnight volunteers,” she said. “We will train volunteers, and you don’t need experience.”

“The more volunteers we have, the faster we can return people to their homes.”

Cooper said there were a significant number of displaced people as of last week, and they’ve already received more than 100 calls in two days.

“My phone has been ringing off the hook,” she said. “We’re helping with cleanup, removing belongings, installation and flooring, and helping to spray for mold. Our goal is to help the community help themselves.”

A volunteer since 2011, Cooper became a staff member last year. Her and two others at Mt. Zion are staff members for Samaritan’s, but they are reliant on volunteers.

“We get your information and send an assessor, and we can send a team to your house based on your needs,” she added.

“I love how we can go to people who are hurting. We want to pray with them, encourage them and just love them.”

Those looking for assistance must fill out a work order first. People can drive to Mt. Zion or Burlington High School to make the request or call Samaritan’s Purse at (262) 758-4064.

Red Cross provides relief at BHST

The rush of community and now international support continues.

The American Red Cross and the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Rapid Response Team were stationed at Burlington High School July 19, and international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse will provide the elbow grease for the next two weeks at Mt. Zion Community Church in Lake Geneva for those affected by last week’s flood.

Though the shelter services have passed, the Red Cross is outside BHS with free water, food and cleaning supplies, and inside the cafeteria with more food and support. Red Cross Shelter Supervisor Tracy Zuleger said the Red Cross arrived at BHS Thursday and has seen more than 4,000 area residents come for support.

“People can still come and get cleanup kits, bleach, garbage bags, masks, gloves, brooms, bug spray and even shovels,” the Milwaukee resident said. “Just about everything has been donated from the community, from businesses and people.”

“This community is amazing. I’ve been on a lot of disaster relief missions, this is the best community I’ve ever seen come together.”

Mt. Zion Church in Lake Geneva has Samaritan’s Purse available, and they are accepting requests to clean up flooded homes, pack and salvage personal belongings and spray for mold.

These are free services for residents in the Racine, Walworth and Kenosha county areas.

Someone to listen

Billy Graham’s team got the call from Burlington emergency management officials a few days back, and it worked with Samaritan’s Purse to coordinate a relief effort.

“Our role is emotional and spiritual care,” said Billy Graham Public Information Officer Al New. “We have crisis management chaplains. People are getting tired and are worn out, and we are here to help them get through this disaster.”

“We have a table set up in the high school, as well as the parking lot. It’s been hot, people have been through a trying time, and the chaplains are here to give them hope. We have volunteers coming in from all over the country. It’s a calling, and it’s a gift. We’re out here to help those who can’t help themselves.”

New said all services are free, and people can call to set up an appointment. Both Billy Graham and Samaritan’s Purse officials can come to homes to help.

Samaritan’s Purse handles requests on a first-come, first-served basis depending on need and volunteer availability.

Zuleger said there will be food such as tacos available at the Red Cross site, along with plenty of bottled water.

“The most common story is that people have run out of food because they just went grocery shopping but lost power,” she said. “Most of it is a loss of electricity and flooded basements.”

Red Cross officials said Friday they’ve been impressed by people showing up and requesting to help their neighbors and take care of strangers.

Zuleger fought back tears when talking about the community involvement.

“It’s overwhelming at times. Sometimes I have to run to the bathroom to compose myself,” she said. “There’s a lady that comes in every day and is going door-to-door with supplies and helping tear up carpet and remove things from basements. Sometimes it’s easier to keep that adrenaline going and help.”

Zuleger added that all the bottled water has been donated from the Burlington community, including Peck and Weis and other businesses. She said the community is providing everything without much assistance from the outside. She said she’s never seen this much support from one community.

