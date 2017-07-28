Maxwell Street Days feature communitywide rummage sales, special vendors

Shoppers get ready because the Burlington Chamber of Commerce is again hosting its annual Maxwell Street Days featuring sidewalk sales, special vendors and communitywide rummage and yard sales.

The event begins at 9 a.m. both Friday and Saturday.

In addition to the sales, the event will feature a sidewalk chalk art contest on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Wehmhoff Square Park and an ice cream social hosted by the Burlington Historical Society at the Pioneer Cabin in Wehmhoff Square.

The event will wrap up Saturday evening with a street dance hosted by the Burlington Lions Club in the Chestnut Street Loop.

Local merchants will be selling their discounted wares on the sidewalks throughout downtown and at other shopping areas including Burlington Square, Fox River Plaza and Pinecrest Shopping Center.

In addition, crafters and other vendors offering a variety of products will have booths set up in Wehmhoff Square Park.

Rummage sales will be held throughout the city with participating homes signified by balloons.

The Burlington Historical Society will again host its annual ice cream social on Saturday at Pioneer Cabin in Wehmhoff Square.

Cones and sundaes, with choice of topping, will be sold from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Soda and bottled water will also be available.

Pioneer Cabin will be open and historical photos and artifacts will be on display.

For additional information on these events call the chamber at (262) 763-6044 or visit burlingtonchamber.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments