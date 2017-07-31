Southern Lakes Newspapers’ Burlington office at 209 Dodge St., reopened for normal business Monday morning after closing for more than two weeks for repair of flood damage.

The office, which serves customers of the Burlington Standard Press, Waterford Post, Westine Report and Hi-Liter shopping guide, is open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Customers may stop in the office to place advertisements with sales representatives, drop off news items for the editorial staff, purchase newspapers from the newsstand or start a subscription. The telephone number is (262) 763-3330.

