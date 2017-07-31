Grace Eleanor “Ellie” Benkendorf, 93, passed away on July 25, 2017. Ellie was born in Davenport, Iowa to Drs. Joseph and Mayme Smelts on May 16, 1924. She resided in Burlington for 48 years, was a member of St. Mary Parish and Choir, a teacher at Waller School and Director of the local Ukulele Band.

Ellie is survived by her children, Kris (Bill) Stratton, Kay Moormann, Mary Chiu and David (Colleen) Benkendorf; her sister, Judy (John) Bosshard; her grandchildren, Karen (Brian) Bichanich, Casey (Brenda) Stratton, Sam (Lynn) Stratton, Joseph Benkendorf, Ryan Benkendorf, Kate Benkendorf, Matthew Modist and Emily (Pierce) Cloninger; and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her parents, Drs. Joseph and Mayme Smelts; her brother, Jack Smelts, and her infant granddaughter, Abigail Grace.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, at 6 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 108 McHenry St., Burlington. Relatives and friends can visit with the family before mass in St. Mary Good Shepherd Chapel from 4 to 5:45 p.m. A reception will follow immediately in Heim Hall. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m.

The family would like to thank Waterford Senior Living and Allay Home & Hospice for their compassionate care the past months.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Burlington Senior Center Kitchen Upgrade Project, Attn: John Brensinger, 201 N. Main St. Burlington, WI 53105.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington, is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

