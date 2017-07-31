Nicholas A. Jacob, 88, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington.

Born in Chicago, on Nov. 30, 1928, he was the son of Anton and Mary (nee Muschung) Jacob. He spent his early life in Chicago where he graduated from high school. Following high school he proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was honored with being an Honor Flight recipient in 2015.

On June 20, 1953, in Chicago, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Kovacs. They made their home in Chicago before moving to Burlington 33 years ago. Nick worked in route sales for Butternut / Archway distributor. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He loved his wife and family and always enjoyed spending time with them. He enjoyed the outdoors, going for walks, fishing and doing woodworking projects.

Nick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty; children, Nicholas (Tina) Jacob and Judy (Gregory) Olszowka; grandchildren, Sharon, Laura, Nicholas, Daniel and Kathryn; great grandchildren, Abigail, James, Leo, Sean, Conrad and Ethan and his sister, Mary Mahler. He was preceded in death by his parents and great granddaughter, Ellie.

The family would like to thank the Burlington Police, Town Rescue Squad and our neighbor, Gary Frighetto, for all your help during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mass of Christian Burial for Nick will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Carlos Zapata officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 4 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, Aug. 3rd from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in Good Shepherd Chapel at St. Mary Church.

