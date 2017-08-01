A van owned by a contractor working at Veterans Terrace in Burlington Monday evening caught fire and triggered the building’s sprinkler system in the carport area.

No injuries were reported, however, witnesses said two dogs that were in the van were rescued.

The fire broke out shortly before 7 p.m. and caused only minor damage to the carport canopy.

Claude Lois, president of the Veterans Terrace Management Group, said the sprinkler heads must be replaced and the system recharged.

The lower level of the building is being repaired as the result of flood damage that occurred July 12 and 13.

See the Aug. 3 print edition of the Burlington Standard Press for a full story.

