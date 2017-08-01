Loretta M. Brierly, 99, passed away at Burlington Rehab Center on July 31, 2017.

She was born in Delavan, on Feb. 7, 1918, to Albert and Mary (Jackle) Larson. She lived in Burlington all but four years of her life. On Sept. 13, 1941, she married Irba Brierly at St. Mary’s Church in Burlington. She was a member of St. Mary’s Ladies Guild, the Rosary League and of Adoration of Adarus for over 20 years.

Loretta worked as a supervisor at the Burlington Mills during World War II as well as Nestle where she retired after 17 years. She loved knitting and crocheting for family and friends, was an avid bowler and card player and a diehard Packers and Brewers fan. She loved watching the birds and feeding the wildlife from her patio. She and her husband co-organized the Burlington Ukulele Band. They loved to dance and travel the United States enjoying all the beautiful sites America has to offer. Not only was she active walking to and from her home in Burlington, but she was also an active member in the Burlington and Waterford Senior centers.

Loretta is survived by her daughter Beverly (Jimmy) Meronek of Burlington; her three sons, Douglas (Joan) Brierly of Hayward, Kevin (Carol) Brierly of Burlington and Jim Brierly of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Shelly Janke, Michael Brierly, Ben Brierly, Andrew Brierly, Austin Meronek, and Renee (Moranek) Day, her two sisters Virginia Weber of Burlington, and Mary Strangler Roseburg of Oregon, and her brother Phillip Larson of Burlington. She was preceded in death by her husband Irba, daughter Lyndell Brierly, son Gregory Brierly, parents Albert Larson and Mary (Jackle) Larson, and grandson Doug Brierly.

Services will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Burlington on Friday Aug. 4, 2017. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with mass following at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery

Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford, is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

