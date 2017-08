Rachel Ipavec, 12, a Racine County 4-H Horse Project member, stops to praise a pony during an exercise session at the Racine County Fairgrounds on Sunday. The fair’s five-day run last week attracted nearly 90,000 people. See this week’s editions of the Burlington Standard Press, Waterford Post and Westine Report for a more photos and a story from the fair. (Photo by Lauren Henning)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments