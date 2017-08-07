By Dave Fidlin

As the Village of Waterford’s River East shoreline project stretches into the dog days of summer, the total cost associated with the effort is increasing.

The village has approved four so-called change orders associated with the effort in recent months, indicating new items are being added to the list.

The initial price associated with the work hovered around $965,144. With all of the recent adjustments added into the mix, the project budget has now increased to $1.02 million.

Because of the complexity of the work, village officials had baked a contingency fund into the budget as unexpected items crop up. Most of the tack-ons have been minor, as evidenced by the most recent change order in the amount of $2,140 for curbing.

The River East work is slated to wrap in late October. The village has been posting frequent updates on progress at www.waterfordwi.org/450/River-East-Project.

In other business the Village Board on July 24:

Approved a plan to allocate $22,000 toward replacing infrastructure at the village’s iron filter and water treatment plant.

Devices known as actuators are at the end of their life cycle, according to public works officials, and are in need of replacement.

The village had budgeted the replacements in the 2017 capital budget, though some funds will likely be extracted from the water utility budget to fully fund the expense.

Adopted a resolution formalizing the use of impact fees for water-related infrastructure. The village, under state statutes, imposes impact fees on new commercial, residential and industrial developments to help fund improvements.

Reviewed a midyear report on municipal court operations. The document unveiled a number of findings, including a revelation citations are down in year-over-year comparisons.

In the first five months of 2017, 547 citations were issued in the village. At the same point in 2016, 759 citations had been issued.

