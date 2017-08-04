Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty has announced a victory parade through the city Friday evening to honor the Burlington Little League 9-10 All Stars, who won the state Little League title Thursday in Madison.

The parade will begin at Fox River Plaza on Milwaukee Avenue on the city’s north side and travel south on Milwaukee Avenue to Pine Street. The parade will proceed east on Pine Street to Chandler Boulevard.

The local team went undefeated in the state tournament and captured the title with a 20-5 win over the Appleton Americans in four innings.

The members of the team, which is coached by Kevin Gill, are Micah Daubner, Aiden Dow, Trey Kerkhoff, Zach Flater, Jake Dummer, Evan Gill, Connor Burgan, Mason Tomczyk, Cole Cowan, Ryan Dashner, Carter Baumeister and Mitchell Crabtree.

