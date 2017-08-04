Burlington area residents who suffered damage to their homes or lost personal property in the July flood are invited to apply for grants from the Burlington Community Fund of up to $10,000 per household.

The community fund will host a grant-processing event at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The grants are intended to assist area homeowners and renters who suffered significant losses due to the flood of July 12 and 13, according to Claude Lois, a member of the Burlington Community Fund Board of Directors.

He said priority will be given to people with low incomes and those who suffered losses of necessary household items such as furnaces, water heaters, appliances, clothing, bedding and food, and cost of cleanup due to water damage or power outages that accompanied the flood.

However, Lois encouraged all people who had significant flood-related losses to apply.

When filling out a grant application, people should be prepared to itemize and place a dollar amount on the damaged property, Lois said.

The deadline to submit an application is Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Claims will be verified and then processed by an independent accounting firm according to the factors established by the community fund.

Grant applications and additional information can be found on the community fund website at www.burlingtoncommunityfund.com

Those who would like to contribute to the flood damage relief fund may donate on the website, by mail to Burlington Community Fund, P.O. Box 546, Burlington, WI 53105, or by dropping off a donation at Fox River State Bank, 241 E. Jefferson St.

Funds from the community will be added to those contributed by an anonymous donor, the Wagner Foundation and the Burlington Community Fund.

If you go…

What: Burlington Community Fund Flood Relief Grant Processing Event

When: Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington

Lowdown: Area residents who suffered household damage and loss of personal property in the July floods may apply for grants of up to $10,000 per household

