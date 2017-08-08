But officials express reluctance in wake of flood damage to equipment

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Despite a projected cost savings, there was some reluctance at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting about whether to keep the City of Burlington dispatch services or consolidate with Racine County, which has stepped in to assist the city after July floods destroyed the dispatch center.

The dispatch center, located in the basement of the Burlington Police Department, costs $250,000 to restore all services including 911.

Consolidating with Racine County is estimated at around $190,000, pending contract negotiations, according to M.T. Boyle, who is chief of staff for County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

The City of Burlington is the lone municipality in Racine County with its own dispatch center while the rest have a contract with the county Communications Center.

By 2029, the City of Burlington is required to consolidate with Racine County, which reportedly will assume a county levy to include dispatch services, according to Director Jackie Bratz of the Communications Center.

Although the savings are there, Police Chief Mark Anderson outlined several concerns, notably the long-term future of the five full-time dispatchers.

“This is going to be very difficult decision that we have to make, the dispatchers hope to continue being Burlington dispatchers,” Anderson said. “They are part of what we do, what we provide the city.”

Along with taking emergency calls, the dispatchers ensure the doors stay open 24 hours a day at the Burlington police station, which could restrict hours.

The restricted hours possess a safety concern for the city.

“If we are going to be a city where the building closes, how will we ensure that somebody will get emergency police services,” Anderson said.

Additionally, the dispatchers are responsible for supervising the municipal lockup facility, completing clerical work and ensuring emergency personnel reach the correct destination.

According to state statute, an attendant is required when a person is locked in holding cell for issues such as short-term detox holds and booking.

In 2016, the City of Burlington had 310 booking processes, Anderson reports.

Without experienced staff who possess knowledge of the city, Anderson believes it could hinder emergency efforts, which include finding missing persons.

“They have been excellent employees for decades. They have that knowledge. They have that understanding of the City of Burlington,” he said.

To compensate for the loss of dispatchers, Anderson could face the decision of whether to hire solely clerical workers or another police officer.

Some concerns addressed

In regards to possible loss of jobs, Bratz said the dispatchers could transition to county employment and would specifically take calls from Burlington.

“The offer still stands,” Bratz said.

Since the flood damaged the city dispatch center, Burlington police officers and rescue personnel reported issues with radio communications, stating there has been a logjam.

Officers told Anderson they often have to wait their turn to communicate due to high radio traffic.

The Racine Communications Center, however, plans to create a channel specific to the City of Burlington.

Dispatch support

Through the discussion lasting longer than hour, some members of the Burlington Common Council were skeptical of the plan, including District 2 Alderwoman Ruth Dawidziak.

“If we have to join by 2029, why not wait,” Dawidziak said.

Along with skepticism, Dawidziak showed support for the dispatchers, noting they offer a vital tool to the community.

“There is a huge value in them,” she stated.

A dispatcher with 34 years of service to the city stepped to the podium, where she said the city should consider more than savings.

“It is vital to keep dispatch in Burlington – it is more than money,” said Lauri Gatto. “What Mark (Anderson) said is correct, we do way more than just dispatch.”

Mayor Jeannie Hefty offered her own support, noting the city takes pride as the sole municipality in the county that has its own dispatch center.

“The City of Burlington is very fortunate to have its own dispatch center. We also have staff that make a difference in the community,” she said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments