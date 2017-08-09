By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

A Union Grove panel recently approved a request to close portions of 7th Avenue on Friday to accommodate a pair of business-related events.

The village’s Water, Wastewater, Storm Water, Streets and Parks Committee authorized the request, which affects Seventh Avenue, east of Main Street. The street closure will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 11.

Don Meredith, who runs the local Culligan dealership in the village, came before the committee July 24 and laid out the rationale behind the closure.

Meredith’s business, aptly named Meredith’s Culligan Water, has reached a 70-year milestone. He has announced plans of holding an open house to commemorate the anniversary. The dealership also has moved to new digs at 715 Main St.

Meredith also is a member of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. He and other organizers are planning a Business After Hours networking event during the same time frame, and in the same vicinity of the open house.

The committee approved Meredith’s request without any objections at the recent meeting.

In other recent business, the Water, Wastewater, Storm Water, Streets and Parks Committee:

Discussed a resident’s request to have the village take ownership of a private road. Although no formal action was taken, the committee made a clear statement there was not interest in the transfer, based on a series of historical maneuvers.

Resident Larry Goyke, came before the panel and reiterated a previous request to have Union Grove oversee Walnut Ridge Drive in the road ahead. Since its inception, the infrastructure has been labeled within the village as a private road.

The designation means the village is not obligated to fund improvements to the Walnut Ridge Drive. The roadway also is not included in municipal clean-up efforts when snow plowing and other weather-related events occur.

The committee said it was not interested in moving forward with the request because the road was not built to village specifications when it was first constructed.

Although he had come before the committee before, Goyke had hoped to appeal to the panelists after a new topcoat of asphalt was laid over the roadway late last year.

Heard a report from Mark Osmundsen, public works director, on efforts to improve the appearance of fire hydrants in high-profile areas of the village.

Osmundsen said plans are in motion this month to paint hydrants at 7th, 8th and 9th avenues, Vine and Center streets and near School Yard and Leider parks.

Discussed an ongoing proposal to improve several cross walks in the village’s downtown area.

Based on discussions with officials in the Department of Transportation, Osmundsen said the state agency would not offer up financial assistance to assist in the improvements.

Village officials have been eyeing improvements at the cross walks because the concrete in the area has been deemed too high and has posed challenges to motorists traversing through the area.

Depending upon the method chosen, Osmundsen said cost estimates to remediate the cross walks range from $35,811 to $28,188.

