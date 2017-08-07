The Junior Demon Baseball team is holding two free tryouts at Burlington High School over the next two weeks.

The team, which plays in the Wisconsin Major YBL League, is offering tryouts on either Aug. 9 or 14 for players entering seventh and eighth grades.

The tryout will take place at the Burlington High School baseball field and run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The league cost is between $500 and $600, but exact prices are to be determined.

Players are asked to try out on one of the dates and will be evaluated by BHS coaches and former BHS baseball players. Hitting, running, throwing and fielding will be evaluated.

There will be a 13U and 14U team, while a third team consisting of 13U and 14U players will also be considered if there are enough players.

For more information, contact Burlington High School varsity baseball coach Scott Staude at (414) 507-6691 or sstaude@basd.k12.wi.us.

