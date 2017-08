The Browns Lake Aquaducks open their national championship performance last weekend in Tomahawk with a multi-tiered pyramid. The team captured first place in Division II National Water Ski Championship competition among a field of seven teams. See The Aug. 10 edition of the Burlington Standard Press for additional photos and a full story on the victory. (Submitted photo)

