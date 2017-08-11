Annual festival features rich variety of music, activities, workshops

This weekend’s Tall Tales Music Festival features a mix of exciting newcomers and returning fan favorites, according to festival organizer Patrick Sullivan.

The fifth annual music festival will be held Friday and Saturday on the 200 block of E. Chestnut Street in downtown Burlington.

Sullivan bills the festival as a celebration of community that in addition to the live music will feature music and arts workshops, games and activities for kids, food, craft beer and wine.

All events are free and open to the public.

New this year are festival after-parties – one at the Liars’ Club, 492 N. Pine St., above The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, Friday from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.; and the other at Mercantile Hall, 425 N. Pine St., from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday where guests can grab a drink, a slice of pizza, and rub elbows with the musical artists who are performing at Tall Tales, all while enjoying more live music

The music lineup will feature local talent and bands from across the country encompassing a wide variety of musical genres, including country, folk, blues, and rock.

The schedule is:

Friday

Coco Reilly, 5:25 to 6:15 p.m.

The Kernal, 6:30 to 7:20 p.m.

Erin Rae, 7:35 to 8:25 p.m.

Los Colognes, 8:40 to 9:30 p.m.

Paul Cauthen, 9:45 to 11 p.m.

Saturday

Harpooner, 1:05 to 1:55 p.m.

The Dove And The Wolf, 2:10 to 3 p.m.

The Lowest Pair, 3:15 to 4:05 p.m.

Liz Cooper and The Stampede, 4:20 to 5:10 p.m.

Genevieve Heyward, 5:10 to 6 p.m.

J-Council, 5:25 to 6:15 p.m.

Anna Vogelzang, 6:15 to 7:05 p.m.

Blank Range, 6:30 to 7:20 p.m.

J.E. Sunde, 7:20 to 8:10 p.m.

Devon Gilfillian, 7:35 to 8:25 p.m.

Kelsey Waldon, 8:40 to 9:30 p.m.

The Wild Reeds, 9:45 to 11 p.m.

Workshops, activities planned

Presented by Music Matters, the free music and arts workshops will offer something for music fans of all ages. From instrument test drives and songwriting, to arts and crafts, families will have a full day of activities to keep them busy.

In addition to the festival mainstays, there are several new additions this year, including:

The Kids’ Zone, presented by LifeBridge Collective, will feature bounce houses, games, face-painting, a tie-dye T-shirt station, and other activities The Kids’ Zone will be set up in Chestnut Street Loop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 12.

An ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mercantile Hall, 425 N. Pine St.

Bike Burlington will host their second annual “Big Fat Little White Lie” ride on Saturday. The family-friendly bicycle ride begins at 9 a.m., departing from The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine. Riders will have the option of a 15-mile or 3-mile ride. On Saturday afternoon, Bike Burlington will host a bicycle-decorating contest, open to kids 12 and younger. The judging begins at 2:30 p.m. outside The Coffee House, with prizes awarded for the top three places.

Additional festival information can be found online at www.talltalesfestival.com

