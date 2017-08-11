The City of Burlington Common Council is not scheduled to discuss or decide the future of its emergency dispatching center at Tuesday evening’s meeting, according to City Administrator Carina Walters.

However, she said, residents who wish to address the council concerning the issue may do so under “non-agenda items” at Tuesday’s meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Walters said city officials are currently in a period of due diligence during which they’ll gather information to assist the council in making a decision about the future of dispatching.

She said there was not enough time to gather the information sufficiently prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

The two options the city is currently considering are replacing the communications equipment damaged in the July 12 flood and restoring the full capability of local dispatching, or contracting with the Racine County Communications Center to handle the task.

The city is currently the only municipality in the county with its own dispatch center. However, by doing so, the city is able to provide 24/7 lobby service from the police station.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments