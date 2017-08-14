Chief says it comes at a good time for fire department

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Village of Waterford officials recently signed off on a hefty expenditure that will bring the local fire and rescue department’s vehicle fleet back up to full force.

The Village Board on July 24 gave the green light to go full steam ahead on purchasing a pumper tanker from Appleton-based Pierce Manufacturing Inc. The vehicle comes with a $689,755 price tag.

The board had previously approved the purchase of the pumper, but Village Administrator Rebecca Ewald said she wanted to bring the final purchase agreement to the board because of the size of the expenditure.

Fire Chief Rick Mueller said the purchase is coming at just the right time for Waterford’s firefighters.

One of the department’s fire engines was in the shop the first half of the summer, undergoing a list of repairs that are expected to cost between $20,000 and $30,000 to fully remedy.

“We’re at bare bones right now in getting a fire engine out the door,” Mueller said at the July 24 meeting.

Other business

In other recent business, the Village Board:

Appointed resident Brent Hess to represent the municipality at Waterford Waterway Management District meetings.

WWMD is a Town of Waterford-based governing body that takes up issues pertaining to the Fox River and ancillary waterways. The village, by virtue of its oversight of the Fox River, is a riparian owner.

Hess serves as director of facilities at Johnson Financial Group in Racine. He was the only resident to respond to a recent appeal for applicants to the position.

Appointed Bob Patel to the newly formed Tourism Commission. Patel works at the local Baymont Inn establishment and will serve as a representative from the hotel and lodging industry on the panel.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments