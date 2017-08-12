By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

A proposal to sell publicly owned land in Union Grove is on the table, though no formal action has taken place.

The village Plan Commission on Aug. 7 met behind closed session for an agenda item pertaining to the sale of property at York Street and Industrial Drive.

A number of details remain under wraps, including who the possible purchaser is, the amount of the proposed purchase price and how the land might be used in the future.

Wisconsin statutes give governing bodies the authority to meet in closed session in a narrow set of circumstances, including competitive, business-related transactions.

Union Grove Clerk-Treasurer Jill Kopp confirmed no specific decisions were made after commissioners deliberated outside public view.

“The Plan Commission did not take any action regarding the closed session,” Kopp wrote in an email.

The possible sale could resurface again at future village meetings.

In other business at this week’s Plan Commission meeting, officials:

• Discussed possibly extending existing municipal infrastructure, though no action was taken. The big picture proposal could remain a standing agenda item at future meetings.

“The Plan Commission members discussed options for growth and reviewed the land use plan,” Kopp said of the other broad items commissioners discussed and reviewed at this week’s meeting.

• Set the date for the next Plan Commission meeting, which will be held on a special date because of Labor Day.

Commissioners will continue their deliberations of land use and other matters at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. The Plan Commission typically meets the first Monday of the month.

• Reviewed a building permit report in May and June. According to documents, village officials assessed $19,253 in fees to residential, commercial and industrial property owners during the first two months of summer.

The list of permitted projects subject to the fees includes erosion control, electrical improvements and work related to heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

• Heard a report from the most recent Community Development Authority meeting, held July 18.

Highlights included Jennifer Ditscheit’s report on this year’s Fourth of July parade. Ditscheit helms the Greater Union Area Chamber of Commerce, which oversaw the parade.

According to the report, Ditscheit indicated there were 131 entrants in this year’s parade, which is an uptick from the year prior.

The village panel also met with Jenny Trick, executive director of the Racine County Economic Development Corporation and discussed possible tweaks to the provisions in place for rent assistance grants.

Union Grove, via the RCEDC, has historically offered rent assistance grants to businesses in a narrow set of circumstances.

According to the CDA report document, Trick has indicated further provisions could be in place in the rent assistance program, including additional grant allowances if a business owner opens a second entity in the community.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments