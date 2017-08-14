BASD could decide on referendum question this month

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

Nicholas Kent of Plunkett-Raysich Architects presented more possible options for changes to Karcher Middle School and various elementary schools to the Burlington Area School District School Board of Education on Aug. 8.

Offering a more in-depth look at the options presented last week, Kent also showed the board a new option, Option 13, that places the Montessori program at Dyer Intermediate School, which would also convert Dyer to a two-section elementary school, with a “combined elementary capacity” of 1,100 students.

“This is the purpose of what we’re trying to do in this series,” said Kent. “We’re trying to dig in, delve a bit deeper into those options we already established.”

Option 13 would also make changes to Cooper and Waller elementary schools, changing Cooper to a two-section kindergarten through fourth grade school with a target enrollment of 333 students, and Waller into a three-section school, kindergarten through fourth grade, with a target enrollment of 367 students.

Both elementary schools would also receive more natural lighting in the breakout areas, part of the diagrams drawn by Kent and his team.

Option 13 also incorporates the Karcher Middle School renovations brought up in last week’s presentation, specifically in Option 4B.

Karcher Middle School would become a fifth- through eighth-grade school, with a target capacity of 858 students. The administrative offices would be relocated for security purposes, and renovations would take place for modern learning.

In addition, the current gymnastics gym would become a new band room with several adjoining practice rooms, while the main gym would be expanded for more room.

The board will consider a formal vote on the options at a meeting scheduled for Aug. 21 to decide which option they will be putting into a public question for a referendum in April 2018.

As the presentation began to wrap up, Kent gave the board member their main goal for the upcoming weeks.

“All of this is in preparation for taking forward a series of ideas, with cost implications, to the public.”

The Facility Planning Committee meets again next week to begin the process of narrowing down options and solidifying plans for the board to consider.

