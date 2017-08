Bernard Peterson, a member of the Burlington Kiwanis Club, and his son, Finn, 4, collect donations of the school supplies for the clubs annual back-to-school drive at the Burlington Pick ‘n Save store Saturday. The supplies are distributed through Love Inc. to needy children throughout the area. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

