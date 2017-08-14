Marie J. “Tillie” Raduenz, 52, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa.

Born in Burlington on Feb. 9, 1965, she was the daughter of Edward A. and Joan E. (nee Steffen) Raduenz. Tillie was a lifetime resident of the Burlington area and graduated from Lake Geneva Badger High School in 1983.

Tillie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners. She enjoyed being involved in sports when she was in high school and continued to watch and enjoy sports in her later years.

She is survived by her siblings, Marilyn (Alan) Kaddatz, Mark (Ruth Epping) Raduenz, and Marleen (Jerry) Siegler; nephews and niece, Jeremie (Morgan) Siegler, Dakota Siegler and Savannah Siegler. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family asks that memorials go to St. John’s – Slades Corners or Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lutheran Home, 7500 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53213.

Services for Tillie will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Slades Corners at 5 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Halldorson officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

