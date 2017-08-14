Jeffrey S. Doyle, 55, of Lyons, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born Aug. 23, 1961, in Milwaukee, he was the son of Thomas and Edith (nee Roth) Doyle. He spent his early life in East Troy and Lyons, and graduated from Burlington High School. The majority of his life was spent in the Lyons area where he owned his own business, “The Oil Wagon”. He was a member of the Lions Club, the Lyons Volunteer Fire Department and many outdoor recreational clubs. He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed going to flea markets. He was a jack- of-all-trades and could fix just about anything.

Jeffery touched the lives of many. He is survived by his fiancé, Laura Ferris; close friends, Dan and Renee Brickner, Scott and Dawn Doane, Brian and Laurel Martin and the entire community of Lyons. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Should family or friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to either Lyons Fire Department or The Toy Run, a motorcycle ride which Jeff donated to every year.

The friends of Jeff would like to thank the Oncology Department at Southern Lakes Clinic in Burlington, Dr. Haider with Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, and the staff at St. Luke’s Medical Center for their wonderful care and compassion.

A Celebration of Life for Jeff will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, beginning at 1 p.m. at Riverview Park in Lyons.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

