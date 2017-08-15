Mary S. Hanson, 71 of Elkhorn, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2017, at her home in Elkhorn. She was born September 1, 1944, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Al and Madeline Kossel.

Mary was united in marriage on April 17, 1971, to Robert “Bob” Hanson. Mary was preceded in death by Bob in 2011. She enjoyed golfing with her friends and late husband.

Mary is survived by her son, Corbin Hanson of Elkhorn; sisters, Judy (Dave) Nearman and Kathy (Bob) Reynoso; brother, Art (Sylvia) Kossel; nieces and nephews, Kary (Chris) Sheean, Gwen (Mike) Shawley, Theresa Devost, Mike (Deborah) Nearman and John (Katy) Nearman; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at Haase-Lockwood and Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. Private inurnment at Graceland Cemetery in Racine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 514 Sutherland Ave. Janesville, WI 53545.

Haase-Lockwood and Associates Funeral Home and Crematory handled arrangements for the Hanson Family. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com

