The Browns Lake Aquaducks water ski show team will host a Learn to Ski Clinic on Monday, Aug. 21, for kids age 10 to 17.
The clinic will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fischer Park on Browns Lake. No equipment or experience is needed. There is no entry fee, but donations are welcome.
Participation is limited to ten individuals. Email Brownslakeaquaducks@ gmail.com to register.
The Aug. 17 edition of the Standard Press listed an incorrect date for this event. We apologize for the error.
