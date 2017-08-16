The Browns Lake Aquaducks water ski show team will host a Learn to Ski Clinic on Monday, Aug. 21, for kids age 10 to 17.

The clinic will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fischer Park on Browns Lake. No equipment or experience is needed. There is no entry fee, but donations are welcome.

Participation is limited to ten individuals. Email Brownslakeaquaducks@ gmail.com to register.

The Aug. 17 edition of the Standard Press listed an incorrect date for this event. We apologize for the error.

