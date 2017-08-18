By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

On Tuesday morning, Burlington football coach Steve Tenhagen’s pickup truck was parked next to the Burlington High School practice field, like it always is.

But this season, it’s more than just a parked vehicle. Erected from the back is a stand with an iPad, which films each play of the first team offense.

Assistant coaches switch off taking video, and the idea is to get something on film so the players can catch mistakes and see what must be improved.

The offseason has consisted of four days a week of workouts but also film study every other day.

The coaching staff hopes this new wrinkle helps the Demons improve on last year’s 4-5 record and advance to the WIAA Division 2 playoffs for the first time since 2014, when they shared the Southern Lakes Conference championship with three other teams.

Senior quarterback Nick Klug and senior running back Grant Tully will lead the charge, as the Demons open the regular season Friday night at home against nonconference foe South Milwaukee.

Tenhagen, who is in his fourth year, leads a junior-laden squad that features only 15 seniors compared to last year’s 30.

While the skills positions feature depth, Burlington returns only one starter on both the offensive and defensive lines.

“It’s year four already, we were just talking about that as a staff,” Tenhagen said. “Each year is a step in the right direction in terms of comfort level of the players, and it makes a big difference. The first year we were working on footwork and massive scheme changes.”

“We are starting to see freshmen that have been running our stuff for a couple years, and it allows us to move quicker with installing stuff.”

Plenty of new faces

With nine new starters on both sides of the ball, Tenhagen says it’s simply part of the high school game.

Though some players saw varsity time last season, the learning process is evident, but Tenhagen believes the team features plenty of firepower and can still utilize its spread offense.

“We had a pretty good offseason with our younger guys,” Tenhagen said. “We are playing a lot of juniors. I feel good about our depth at the skills positions, but our numbers aren’t great on the lines, like a lot of schools.”

With Klug and Tully as the two full-time starters, Burlington welcomes back center Nathan Bousman and defensive tackle Ben Golon, both of whom started at times and played extensively in 2016.

Joe Tully joins Grant and Klug as captains, and he will spend time at tight end and linebacker.

Along with the Tullys, Zeff Jones, Nick Webley, Julian Luciano and Jack Hartzell, who Tenhagen said is a nice vertical threat, will provide Klug with weapons down the field.

Klug said the quarterbacks, defensive backs and receivers have been working on routes and plays since spring, and it has shown in training camp.

“We have a lot of young guys that must play big roles, as seniors and captains, me, Grant and Joe tell them they can ask us if they’ve got questions, and we’ll try to help as much as possible,” Klug said Tuesday after practice. “Throughout spring and summer, we did workouts with d-backs and receivers, to learn routes, so we’re more in sync the first day of practice. It was once or twice a week, and we’re more in the flow of things.”

Two-way warriors

Joining Bousman on the offensive line will be a rotation of newcomers, including juniors Brian Konz, Wyatt Hayes, Dylan Peterson, Taylon Hensley and sophomore Dylan Runkel.

Junior Josh Letkwewicz will see time at tight end with Joe Tully.

Tenhagen said the linemen are lighter than the average offensive linemen, and they are guys that are quick and work well in the spread offense.

“All are playing positions on the other side of the ball as well, so conditioning is big,” Tenhagen said. “They’re going to be playing a lot of football.”

Webley, Zach Anderson, Luciano, Christian Brenner and Joe Tully will all see time at linebacker.

Grant Tully will play the “Demon” back, or strong safety that plays close to the line of scrimmage, while Harrison George, who earned some starts last season, will play free safety.

Jones will start at cornerback, and the Demons will pose a traditional 4-3 alignment.

Tenhagen said the scrimmage last Friday against Division 2 powerhouses Waukesha West and Sussex Hamilton was tough, and a lot of starting spots are still up for grabs.

With two nonconference games, there are still a few weeks before Tenhagen wants to have things fine-tuned for conference play.

“You’ll see a lot of the same stuff,” Tenhagen said. “I like our team speed, and I want teams to defend us sideline to sideline. We’re excited to get the football to guys in space. The O-line must play physical for tough yards, but we will have athletic linemen that can run.”

Burlington switches things by facing another former Southeast Conference rival, South Milwaukee, in Week One. In the past, the Demons had opened against Racine Case.

“We were just looking to change it up,” Tenhagen said. “We know they’ll present a good challenge.”

Tenhagen has been pleased with the offseason commitment from his squad, and he knows the SLC will be challenging, with defending champion Lake Geneva Badger, Waterford and Wilmot all featuring loads of returning talent.

“It’s been a tough league, but we look to be competitive every Friday,” he said. “We know we need to get points on the board and we have to stop the run.”

Neighbors ready for final year

When asked about their football chemistry and dreams of playing together their senior year Tuesday outside Burlington High School by the weight room, Klug and Grant Tully couldn’t help but look at each other and smile.

The neighbors who have played football together since they were kids are ready for their final act – and they just so happen to be team captains and leaders.

“From junior to senior year, there’s a physical maturity and comfort level,” Tenhagen said of the dynamic duo. “They are understanding concepts within the offense. You’ll see a more efficient Klug, he is understanding coverages.”

“And their cuts are better. I’ve seen some great things with Nick and Grant in the open field.”

An all-SLC wide receiver as a sophomore, Klug passed for 1,592 yards with 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his first year under center. He also ran for 476 yards and seven touchdowns.

Grant Tully caught 29 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns, and he ran for 209 yards on 5.4 yards per carry.

Klug said he’s gotten stronger and quicker with speed training and lifting weights.

“I’m picking up the offense easier and catching more things,” Klug said. “I’m more fluid with the flow of the offense.”

Klug said every Monday in the offseason, a group of guys would get together for 7-on-7 drills on the main field.

Also, the Demons participated in 7-on-7 action at UW-Whitewater and at the Tony Romo Football Camp, against some of the best talent in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

“I’ve known I have to step up,” Grant Tully said. “I’m reading coverages more and it’s coming natural to me.”

Tully, who also earned all-conference honors as a sophomore at linebacker, said his connection with Klug is uncanny.

“We’ve been playing baseball forever, basketball and football and been through it all with each other,” Klug said. “Grant’s one of the top receivers in the conference.”

Klug said the two have stepped up as leaders, as they stress to the young guys to come to them with any questions, and they want to help in any way.

Both players expressed a desire to win, and that’s all that matters. With three losses by a total of nine points last season, they’re eager to get over the hump and qualify for the playoffs after two consecutive 4-5 campaigns.

“We just need to get better and better every day,” Klug said. “We need to keep grinding and keep giving the younger kids confidence.”

“With the two nonconference games, you want to build confidence going into those big games in conference,” Tully said. “We want them to feel like they can do it.”

Klug said each player must focus on his assignment and doing his job, and it will allow good things to happen.

For Grant Tully, the goal is clear – advance to the postseason.

“We want to make the playoffs,” he said. “We’ve come up short the last two years. We want to make it.”

“We must limit big plays. We were in games, but one big play would put the game away. It’s trusting each other and knowing your job every single play.”

SCHEDULE

(HOME GAMES ALL CAPS)

August – 18: SOUTH MILWAUKEE. 24: at Racine Horlick. September – 1: UNION GROVE. 8: at Lake Geneva Badger. 15: WATERFORD. 22: WESTOSHA CENTRAL. 29: at Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay. October – 6: WILMOT. 13: at Elkhorn.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments