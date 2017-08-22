A 4-year-old boy from Racine drown early Monday evening in Browns Lake in the Town of Burlington, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy, who was at Fischer Park with a caregiver and several other children – including his brother and sister, was reported missing at 5:28 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies secured the entrances to the park and began searching for the boy while the Racine County Dive Team and the Town of Burlington Fire Department were dispatched, according to a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office.

A person who was at the park assisting with the search spotted the boy under water near one of the piers at the boat launch and alerted deputies. Dive team members jumped into the water and retrieved the boy, the release said.

Rescue personnel immediately began CPR and the boy was transported to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, but did not survive, the release said.

The boy’s parents, who live in Racine, were notified Monday evening. His name had not been released as of Tuesday morning.

While the investigation continues, the Sheriff’s Office release said, “Thus far it appears to be a tragic drowning accident.”

