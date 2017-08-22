Outreach centers open in three area counties

The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened disaster loan outreach centers in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties to help flood victims and businesses obtain information and apply for assistance.

The Racine County outreach center opened Tuesday morning in Burlington at the Racine County Service Center, 209 N. Main St.

The SBA declared the three counties, along with the contiguous counties of Jefferson, Milwaukee, Rock, and Waukesha, eligible for disaster assistance. Homeowners are eligible for assistance in the form of low-interest loans of up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed homes.

Homeowners and renters are also for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property. Low-interest loans of up to $2 million are available to Wisconsin businesses for physical damage and economic loss because of the flooding.

The SBA loans were made available at the formal request of Gov. Scott Walker.

“We know many victims are struggling to recover from devastating floods last month,” Walker said. “We’re thrilled the SBA heard our request and is able to provide families and businesses in Wisconsin with low-interest loans to help them get back on their feet.”

More than eight inches of rain fell on July 11 and 12 in southeast Wisconsin, causing widespread flooding and setting flood records along the Fox River. Thousands of homes and businesses were impacted, but there were no serious injuries.

The SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers are open at the following locations:

Kenosha County – Opening Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m.

Kenosha County Center

19600 75th Street

Bristol

Hours: weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Racine County – Opening Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m.

Western Racine County Service Center

Eppers Room

209 North Main St.

Burlington

Hours: Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walworth County – Opening Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m.

Walworth County Sheriff’s Office

1770 County Road NN

Elkhorn

Hours: Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.