Donald L. Snider, 86, of Lyons passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, at St. Luke’s Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 6, 1931, to Ernest and Susie (nee Wright) Snider in Fisk, Texas. His early life was spent in Texas where he attended school. On Nov. 29, 1958, he was united in marriage to Esther Mudgett at the Methodist Church in Delevan. Following their marriage they resided in Montana, Nebraska and Texas before moving to Wisconsin. Donald served his country in the United States Air Force spending time overseas in Korea and Vietnam as a Tech Sergeant. He retired after 20 years in the service. Donald spent the past 31 years living in Lyons and was employed by Gordon’s as a maintenance man for over 20 years.

He was very talented and kind. If anyone needed anything he would be the first one there to help. He loved working with his hands and could fix anything. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and playing cards, especially Cribbage and Pinnacle. But, more than anything, he loved spending time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren at their sporting events.

Donald is survived by his loving wife; children, Brian (Jenny) Snider, Barry (Fiancé Esther) Snider, and Barbara (Bill) Molitor; grandchildren, Harry Snider, David Snider, Matthew Molitor and Kevin (Samantha) Molitor and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Clyde and a granddaughter, Rachael.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staff at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington and St. Luke’s Medical Center for all their care and compassion.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m. at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Chaplain Larry Williams officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday from 1 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Hudson Cemetery in Lyons.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

