Brandan (Branches) Frank Lee Meyer of Burlington passed away in an ATV accident Wednesday Aug. 16, 2017, in the mountains of Weaverville, Calif. doing the very thing he loved. He was born Nov. 11, 1991, in Burlington to Cynthia Meyer (a.k.a. Mama Tried).

He is survived by his mother Cynthia Meyer of Burlington; grandparents Frank and Dorothy Meyer of Burlington and his great-grandmother, Emma Meyer of Ten Mile, Tenn. along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and countless special friends.

Every minute of his 25 years, his sonshiny spirit was endlessly shining on every soul he came in contact with, friend or foe. Brandan lived the life he only imagined he could. His spirit will soar on the rays of the sun. Sonshine California Daydream.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations made to the “Bring Brandan Home” fund.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

