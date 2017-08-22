John N. Du Plessis, 57, of Burlington, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. He was born Dec. 8, 1959, to Joseph “Nolan” and Sidonia “Toni” (nee Auer) Du Plessis in Chicago, Ill. His early life was spent in Burlington where he graduated from Burlington High School. On July 11, 1987, he was united in marriage to Vicki Wetzel at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington. Following their marriage they resided in Burlington where he worked as a residential carpenter.

God, family and the Green Bay Packers were high on his priority list. John loved spending time with his family and friends.

John is survived by his wife; father; children, Amanda (Jon) Ehlen, Ashley (Justin) Nagel and Austin (Paige Wehner) Du Plessis; and his grandchildren Xavier and Sawyer Ehlen. He is further survived by his siblings, Denise Erickson, Donna (Peter) Lein and Tom Du Plessis; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and Aunt Glady.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 24, at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

