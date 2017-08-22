Verdell W. Bills, 94, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. She was born in Barrington, Ill. on May 3, 1923, to the late Joseph and Dorothy (nee. Nightingale) Wollar. She was a Barrington High School graduate. On June 11, 1947, she married Ernest E. Bills, who preceded her in death in 1981.

Verdell was a proud member of Community United Methodist Church in Waterford where she helped with church dinners and general accounting. She enjoyed travel, crotchet and card club. Most of all she enjoyed the company of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Verdell is survived by her children, Lauri (Clifford) Anderson, Wendy (Jim) Nitkowski, Chris (Bill) O’Brien, Mark (Becky) Bills and Brian (Rita) Bills; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and her brother, Burnell (Bobbie) Wollar.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ernest; daughter Teri (Dale) Drought; nephew Phillip Wollar and great-granddaughter Stella.

Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at 6 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 455 South Jefferson Street in Waterford. Visitation will be from 4 to 5:45 p.m. Burial will take place on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington, Ill. Please meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, the family suggests memorials be made to Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.

The family would like to thank Tricia at Regency Care facility in Muskego for her care of mom and grandmother, and a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Angels Grace in Oconomowoc for their care and concern for Verdell.

Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

