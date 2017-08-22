Hildegarde “Gardie” Marie Martin, 86, passed away peacefully Sunday July 30, 2017, at The Springs at Wilsonville in Oregon with her daughter Julie at her side. She was born Jan. 23, 1931, in Burlington to Hieron and Hildegarde (nee Weinman) Block. She grew up on the family farm near Honey Lake with her parents, three sisters and brother. Gardie attended St. Charles Grade School and St. Mary’s High School. After graduating in 1950, she worked in the accounting department at Murphy Products in Burlington. In 1951, she married Bob Kerkhoff. He was soon drafted into the Marine Corp and they spent two years in the Bay area in California.

After the birth of her daughter Julie and nine years later her son Christopher, Gardie served on the Racine County Disabilities Board for three years as a consumer advocate. She was also active in the ARC and the Daughters of Isabella serving in various offices. Soon after her marriage to Bob ended, she worked at the Burlington Clinic and was in time appointed Managed Care Coordinator.

In the early 1980’s, she was reacquainted with Lee Martin and together they built a wonderful life filled with love, friendship, music and laughter. Gardie loved having more family and friends around for the holidays and celebrations. Lee and Gardie were married on Oct. 18, 1997.

Gardie had many hobbies and passions such as gardening, antiquing, and golfing, winning many trophies and awards. She always looked forward to getting together with her “Hen Club” to play bridge or have lunch. She enjoyed dancing and Big Band music and also loved to hear Lee play his piano in their home.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Kerkhoff; daughter, Julie (Richard) Lester; and her grandchildren in Oregon, Ian and Andrew. She is also survived by Lee Martin’s children, Liz (Stu) Kultgen, Nan Martin, Kate Martin (Jim Bemis), Pete (Lori) Martin, Joseph Martin, Jane Jersild; and grandchildren, Sam, Wil, Liz, Joanna, James, Lucy and Bella. Hildegarde is also survived by her sisters, Betty Jo Pihringer, Marge Chesher, and Ellie Ketterhagen; and sisters-in-law, Mary Block, Jo Ann Fricke, and Esther (Frank) Stacy; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Martin; her parents, Hieron and Hildegarde; brother, Jerry Block; brothers-in-law, Bob Uhen, Dick Ketterhagen, Charlie Pihringer, and Tom Chesher. Also from her first marriage, Bob Kerkhoff; sister-in-law, Ruth Kerkhoff; and brother-in-law, Richard (Mickey) Kerkhoff.

Thank you to Serenity Hospice and The Springs at Wilsonville in Oregon where she spent her final years, especially to the caring staff in the Hampton Lane Memory Care wing.

A memorial service for Hildegarde will take place Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. in Good Shepherd Chapel at St. Mary Catholic Church, Burlington, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at noon with Father Jim Volkert presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Alzheimer’s Association or St. Mary Catholic Church.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

