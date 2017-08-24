Editor’s Note: Since this column was published in the Aug. 24 edition of the Burlington Standard Press, two major developments have shook the local football scene.

Burlington star quarterback Nick Klug will miss tonight’s game with a leg injury suffered in Week One, and running back Grant Tully will take his place. Also, Catholic Central quarterback Chad Zirbel, who accounted for the majority of the Topper offense in 2016, will miss his second straight game with a knee injury Friday at Lake Country Lutheran.

How dare I switch my picks now, but watch out for these injuries and how they affect your favorite team this weekend.

It’s something I’ve done since my first year with Southern Lakes Newspapers in 2013, and it doesn’t fail to spark a reaction.

Of course, I’m talking about my weekly high school football predictions, ripe with controversial nuggets and good, old-fashioned small town hyperbole.

Yes, players, coaches and fans alike take some of what I say too seriously, but at its core, it’s simply my educated, or mostly uneducated, guess at the weekend’s games.

Certain coaches have taken a predicted loss as fuel and even shown it to their players as motivation before the game.

And players have hit up my direct messages and Twitter to let me have it without remorse.

Good or bad, I want you to react and show your love for local high school football.

It’s a special time of year, one where the entire community rallies around its small-town team and comes out for Friday Night Lights.

While I truly am trying to pick the correct winner, I’m also trying to have some fun and honor the great sport of football.

Please do not take offense and think what I’m saying is gospel, because I’m only a reporter attempting to put a different spin on the local scene.

It absolutely doesn’t matter what I say, especially if I think your team is going to be clobbered.

So sit back, chill out and enjoy our first week of picks.

Week 2

Football Predictions

Thursday

Burlington (1-0) at Racine Horlick (1-0), 7 p.m., Horlick Field

In the last two years, these Racine County rivals, old conference foes from the Southeast Conference, have split, with each team winning on its home field.

Who can forget the stretcher/racial comment game from 2015 when the Horlick coach’s audible use of a racial slur to the referee got an entire school in hot water in Racine, and it was said while a Burlington player was laying motionless from a big hit and was later carted off the field on the stretcher?

OK, time heals all wounds, and it was an accidental, isolated incident, though quite memorable.

Then, last year, the more experienced Rebels doubled up Burlington, 28-12, at historic Horlick Field.

Horlick has a traditionally strong program and crushed a Milwaukee City school, 42-6, in Week 1.

The Demons, who only feature a few seniors and mostly juniors who play on both sides of the ball, had a strong showing against Division 2 South Milwaukee.

Nick Klug, who ran for more than 100 yards and two scores, is a dynamic playmaker, and Grant Tully is a natural runner that complements Klug.

That being said, Horlick can pound the rock, with George Sims totaling more than 200 yards in the first game and Joe Garcia adding 100 yards.

While the hostile environment helps the Rebels, I think the Demons can pull off the upset in this one.

PREDICTION: Burlington 30, Racine Horlick 24

Friday

Kenosha Indian Trail (0-1) at Waterford (0-1)

While the Wolverines got absolutely hammered against defending Division 1 state runner-up Franklin, hope is on the horizon.

A few players, including top running back Ben Michalowski, will return after having to miss the first game.

Also, a little home cooking never hurt anyone, as the Wolverines are sure to have a little more running room against Indian Trail, which lost 28-10 to Hudson in the first week.

Expect a bounce-back performance from a talented Waterford team in its home opener.

PREDICTION: Waterford 23, Kenosha Indian Trail 15

Union Grove (1-0) at Racine St. Cat’s (1-0)

The Broncos won with their defense in Week One, thanks in part to a 75-yard interception return from Keith Storm-Voltz.

Also, new quarterback Luke Nelson hooked up with talented receiver Jacob Ross for a score.

But the Angels feature Da’Shaun Brown, one of the best athletes in the state. He amassed more than 200 total yards in a blowout victory.

Look for the pride of the Metro Classic Conference to handle the young Broncos.

PREDICTION: St. Cat’s 17, Union Grove 7

Catholic Central (0-1) at Lake Country Lutheran (1-0)

While the Lightning won their first game, 33-21, the Toppers’ nonconference rival out of Hartland has the advantage in this one.

The Toppers’ starting quarterback Chad Zirbel is doubtful, and without him in week one, Catholic Central struggled mightily.

It could be another long day for the Toppers.

PREDICTION: Lutheran 30, Central 14

Other area predictions

Lake Geneva Badger 35, Kenosha Bradford 28

Franklin 45, Wilmot 14

Elkhorn 21, Lakeside Lutheran 20

Woodstock North, Ill. 40, Westosha Central 20

Delavan-Darien 23, Mayville 17

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments