A 34-year-old Union Grove woman, who reportedly faked her own abduction in hopes of obtaining a $500 ransom from her mother, has been charged with several crimes in Racine County Circuit Court.

Amber Marie Pfeiffer is charged with operating a motor vehicle without consent, attempted misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct and obstructing and officer for the alleged scheme.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, police were called Monday by Pfeiffer’s mother, who said she loaned her car to her daughter Aug. 13 so she could get to work, but the car had not been returned.

On Monday, the complaint alleges, Pfeiffer called her mother to say she was being held captive by drug dealers and she needed $500 to be set free. She allegedly told her mother that she had been struck by her captors and she would be killed if they did not get their money.

Pfeiffer called back while her mother was speaking with police. The mother reportedly told Pfeiffer that she didn’t have $500, but had some money for food. Pfeiffer then allegedly said the drug dealers would let her go to pick up the money, but she had to drop some people off first and she would not come to the house if police were there.

Pfeiffer did show up at her mother’s house later and was detained by police.

As she was interviewed, Pfeiffer initially told police they “had signed her death warrant” and the drug dealers were going to come and shoot up the home, according to the complaint.

However, she later admitted to making up the story and told police she had been staying at a hotel with friends, the complaint alleges.

Pfeiffer made an initial appearance in court Tuesday and was released on $2,500 signature bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 6, according to online court records.

