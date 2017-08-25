The Burlington Community Pool will host a free community swimming day from 1 until 5 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature fun events and activities with prizes for participants.

“This will be one last hurrah for the old community pool,” said Pool Board member Scott Hoffman.

The 51-year-old facility will close for good Saturday evening to accommodate demolition of the pool and building to will make way for construction of a new aquatic center. Voters approved by a nearly 70 percent margin in the November 2016 election spending up to $5.4 million to construct the new facility on the existing site at Devor Park.

The new facility will feature two separate tanks – one with zero-depth entry, a water playground and a current channel, and a second with slides, diving boards and a climbing wall.

The new pool service building will feature flexible space and a bathroom that can be used for activities in Devor Park.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new aquatic center has been scheduled for Sept. 5.

