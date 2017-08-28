Residents have a chance to vote on tax levy

Burlington Area School District residents will have a chance to get an in-depth look at the budget for the coming school year and vote on the tax levy to support it Monday evening during the district’s annual meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Burlington High School auditorium.

The School Board approved the 2017-18 budget June 12 on a 6-1 vote.

The budget calls for a 2.52 percent increase in the tax levy – from $20.9 million to $21.4 million. However, Superintendent Peter Smet has said that with modest growth in the district’s property valuation, the actual tax rate residents pay should be comparable to last school year.

As approved, the budget uses the property valuation figures for 2016-17. The actual valuation for 2017-18 will not be available until later this fall, Smet said.

Using last year’s valuation, the tax rate for next school year comes to $10.82 per $1,000 of equalized property value.

However, if a relatively modest 2 percent growth in property value is factored in that rate drops to $10.60, according to Smet, which is similar to the current year’s $10.58 rate.

During the annual meeting, district officials will present the 2017-18 budget and conduct a public hearing, allowing residents to comment on the spending plan.

District residents acting as electors will then have a chance to vote on the tax levy needed to support the budget.

In addition to the budget hearing and levy certification vote, residents will hear reports from the superintendent, School Board President James Bousman and district treasurer Ruth Schenning.

Perhaps the biggest positive impact on next year’s budget, members of the Finance Committee were told in May, will be an increase in per pupil aid proposed in Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s budget.

That number will be offset somewhat by a predicted decrease in general state aid to the district – a decrease of nearly $400,000 from $15.7 million to $15.3 million.

On the expenditure side of the balance sheet, the district is anticipating a 1.26 percent increase in salaries for staff and a 12 percent increase in benefits costs mainly due to an increase in health insurance costs.

