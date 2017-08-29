By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School girls tennis team won its first trophy of the season in its first invitational of the season.

Waterford went undefeated in dual meet competition Aug. 15 and won the Delavan-Darien Invitational at Delavan-Darien High School in Delavan.

The Wolverines played Burlington Tuesday at home in the team’s first Southern Lakes Conference meet of the season.

Waterford played Thursday at Delavan-Darien in a SLC meet, and is in a quadrangular meet Saturday at New Berlin West.

At Delavan, the Wolverines beat Elkhorn and Whitewater by scores of 4-3, and defeated Kenosha Bradford 6-1.

Jordan Brekke at No. 3 singles, Jenna Heinze at No. 4 singles and Olivia Cammers & Emilie Allen at No. 3 doubles all went undefeated in the tournament.

“I attribute the girls victory to improved court coverage and consistent effort by all of the varsity girls,” coach John Kastengren said. “The hard work and effort the girls put in during their off-season was evident, and I’m very much looking forward to seeing what these girls can do together, as a team, in this upcoming season.”

The Wolverines finished fifth in the South Milwaukee Invitational, and went 3-1 in the two-day tournament that featured 16 teams.

Waterford beat Kenosha Indian Trail and Racine Horlick 4-3 in separate dual meets. The Wolverines lost 5-2 to Oak Creek and defeated Brown Deer 7-0.

Against Brown Deer, Waterford’s Hannah Durand beat Brown Deer’s Huda Savib, 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.

Miranda Vescio beat Tylin Vang, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Brekke downed Maria Richmond, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

At No. 1 doubles, Veronica Tenhagen and Tatum Burazin beat Brown Deer’s Martina Remos and Skyline Vang, 6-1, 6-0, and Nyah Kohler and Dana Bansemer beat Elizabeth Bocksenbaum and Madison Booker-Smith in straight sets at No. 2 doubles.

Waterford returns nine letter winners this season. The Wolverines finished 5-14 overall and 2-6 in SLC dual meets last season. Waterford is already 6-1 overall this season, proving the work the Wolverines put in during the offseason is paying dividends.

Kastengren said senior Hannah Durand and sophomore Whitney Beaston are out for varsity, and should contribute.

“We look to make our doubles teams stronger this year, as we figure out our singles players and their positions,” Kastengren said. “I think that Veronica Tenhagen and our other seniors will lead them team with their maturity and improved play.”

Kastengren said he expects Union Grove, Lake Geneva and Westosha Central to be tough this season in SLC play.

The Wolverines have already beat last year’s win total in dual meets, and it sounds like Kastengren and the girls expect even bigger things.

“Our coaches and players will be learning together, and definitely plan to have more success than last year,” Kastengren said. “It’s a great start, and I’m proud of the girls.”

