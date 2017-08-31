Groundbreaking for new aquatic center is Tuesday

As members of the Burlington Community Pool Board removed furniture and equipment from the soon-to-be demolished facility on Amanda Street Sunday, a sense of anticipation rose through the dreary rain.

“The last two years have been very exciting designing a pool that would fit our community demographics and have waterpark amenities that can be enjoyed by people of all ages,” said Scott Hoffman, a member of the Pool Board.

What has been a multi-year odyssey for the group will begin the march toward fruition Tuesday when the City of Burlington hosts a groundbreaking ceremony for a new aquatic center at the same site.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., and in the days that follow heavy equipment will begin the process of demolishing the 51-year-old existing pool and constructing the new aquatic park.

The goal is to complete the project for the start of the 2018 swimming season, according to City Administrator Carina Walters.

The city got a major boost toward that goal earlier this summer when it decided to use fill created by the nearby Kendall Street reconstruction project to raise the low spots toward the rear of the Devor Park where the new pool will be built.

Walters estimated that decision will save two to three weeks on the construction timeline. That decision will also likely represent a cost savings over having fill trucked in from a quarry, she added.

“We’re hoping to start doing some demo work right after the groundbreaking,” she said.

Amenities abound

The project was designed under the direction of Ayres and Associates, a Madison-based consulting firm, in consultation with industry experts and members of the volunteer Pool Board, which will be tasked with operating the new aquatic center on behalf of the city.

“Ever since the Burlington community gave its stamp of approval on a new pool, it has been full speed ahead,” Hoffman said.

Features of the aquatic center, according to Hoffman, include a lazy river, toddler play area with mini geysers and mini slides, large zero-depth entry, handicapped accessible ramp, three large water slides, two diving boards (low and high), a climbing tower, lap swimming area, basketball hoop and a concession stand.

Local voters authorized spending up to $5.4 million for the project by a margin of nearly 70 percent during a referendum held as part of the November 2016 election.

Pool Board members spearheaded support for the referendum, explaining the current pool lacked the amenities needed to attract the type of membership needed to sustain its operation. They also pointed out worn and outdated fixtures that were no longer worth repairing.

The Pool Board, which had been made up of representatives of the city’s four major service organizations – Jaycees, Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary, operated the current facility without city subsidy. The board relied on memberships and contributions from the service clubs to fund the operation, according to Hoffman, who is the longest-serving member of the board.

Under the agreement reached this year between the city and the Pool Board, operation of the new aquatic center will follow essentially the same roadmap.

Planning the future

The Pool Board will rely on memberships, daily fees and concessions sales to fund the operation.

In addition, the Pool Board is in the process of raising money for a maintenance fund that will cover unforeseen maintenance issues and equipment and amenity upgrades in the future.

The goal of the effort is $1 million, according to Hoffman, and it’s success will go a long way toward ensuring that taxpayers will not have to subsidize the operation.

Walters said the process has been logistically difficult because of the many different groups involved, but it has been successful.

“I think it has been a very good process,” she said “It’s challenging because of all the different interests – the city, the Pool Board, the Park Board and the community.”

Hoffman agreed, saying the members of the various groups “put their heads together to fine-tune a recreational facility that all of our community members will be proud of.”

