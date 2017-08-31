Here’s what you need to know
The 168th Walworth County Fair opened Wednesday and runs through Labor Day at fairgrounds along Highway 11 in Elkhorn.
The fair is open 7 a.m. to midnight, except Labor Day when it closes at 8 p.m.
General parking on the fairgrounds is free. VIP parking is $50 for a reserved spot for the fair’s run.
Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids age 5 to 12. Children younger than 5 are admitted free of charge. Adult season passes are $40, junior season passes are $15. Seniors, age 62 and older, pay $8 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Concerts
Martina McBride
7:30 p.m. Saturday
Foghat and Blue Öyster Cult
7:30 p.m. Sunday
Grandstand entertainment
Wednesday
Professional Bulls-N-Barrels
General Admission – $5
Thursday
Walworth County Fair Truck and Tractor Pulls – 11 a.m. – Free
Badger State Truck and Tractor Pulls – 7 p.m.
General Admission – $5
Friday
All Star Monster Trucks
General Admission – $5
Daily activities
Antique Tractor Display
HCE Exhibits and Demos – Log Cabin
North American Midway Entertainment
Barnyard Adventure
Kiddieland
Discovery Barn
Historical Society Used Book Sale, daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“TA-DA” – Strolling Robot, Friday through Sunday
For more information, call (262) 723-3228 or visit www.walworthcountyfair.com.
