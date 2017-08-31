Cream puff-eating contests are among the fun at the Walworth County Fair, which opened Wednesday and runs through Labor Day.

Here’s what you need to know

The 168th Walworth County Fair opened Wednesday and runs through Labor Day at fairgrounds along Highway 11 in Elkhorn.

The fair is open 7 a.m. to midnight, except Labor Day when it closes at 8 p.m.

General parking on the fairgrounds is free. VIP parking is $50 for a reserved spot for the fair’s run.

Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids age 5 to 12. Children younger than 5 are admitted free of charge. Adult season passes are $40, junior season passes are $15. Seniors, age 62 and older, pay $8 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

 

Concerts

Martina McBride

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Foghat and Blue Öyster Cult

7:30 p.m. Sunday

 

Grandstand entertainment

Wednesday

Professional Bulls-N-Barrels

General Admission – $5

Thursday

Walworth County Fair Truck and Tractor Pulls – 11 a.m. – Free

Badger State Truck and Tractor Pulls – 7 p.m.

General Admission – $5

Friday

All Star Monster Trucks

General Admission – $5

 

Daily activities

Antique Tractor Display

HCE Exhibits and Demos – Log Cabin

North American Midway Entertainment

Barnyard Adventure

Kiddieland

Discovery Barn

Historical Society Used Book Sale, daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“TA-DA” – Strolling Robot, Friday through Sunday

      For more information, call (262) 723-3228 or visit www.walworthcountyfair.com.

